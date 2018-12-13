Local Man Heading To The Tournament Of Roses Parade

Blake Scribner, of Washington, will represent Easterseals in the Tournament of Roses Parade in California.

“We’re ecstatic. It’s an amazing opportunity,” said Scribner.

Scribner and his Occupational Therapist Katie Pena, will ride on Easterseals first time entry float “Celebrating Easterseals: 100 Years of Disability Services”.

“To be able to represent Easterseals in this way is just a dream, to be able to give back like this,” said Scribner.

Scribner came to Easterseals when he was three weeks old due to a brachial plexus injury he received during birth. Because of that injury, he had lost mobility in his right arm. Scribner has been coming to Easterseals for 21 years for therapy and treatments.

Through Easterseals, Scribner has reached many milestones such as being able to dress himself, drive a stick shift, play baseball with this left hand, and meal prep.

“I was just another kid that needed some help, and Easterseals is always here to help,” said Scribner.

Scribner is finishing up college at ICC, preparing to pursue a career as a mechanic.

News partner 25 News will air the parade at 10 a.m. January 1, 2019.