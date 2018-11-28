Local School To Play On ESPN3

The boys basketball team from Peoria’s Quest Charter Academy will play in the Norm Stewart Classic in Columbia, Missouri this weekend.

The Classic is 48 hours of basketball games back to back.

The Gators will play Wentzville Liberty, from St. Louis, at 6 a.m. Saturday. The game will be live streamed on ESPN3.

“All of our kids are excited. Whether you play sports, or you’re a cheerleader, or you’re a teacher,” said head boys basketball coach, Dustin Brooks.

The Norm Stewart Classic is an opportunity for the boys to travel and play outside of the Peoria area.

“It’s a really cool thing for everybody involved. Just for our kids to be on ESPN and be able to share that story. Whether it’s two weeks after the game or two years or 20 years after the game, they’ll always have that with them,” Brooks said.

ESPN3, an online streaming service through ESPN will stream the games on their website and provide coverage of the games.