Local Woman Sees Her Heart Surgery Before Procedure

Tara Shane of Peoria, was able to view her own heart surgery with the help of Virtual Reality (VR) technology.

Shane was born with a congenital heart defect and has had numerous surgeries throughout her life. In November, she had her 7th open heart surgery to replace a prosthetic valve.

“I think it’s comforting for people to be able to see their own heart,” said Shane.

Shane describes the VR experience as being able to “walk” through her own heart and believes it is important to see how her own heart functions differently than others.

With the Virtual Reality technology at the Jump Simulation Center, Shane was able to see what the procedure would be like.

Shane believes it is not only comforting for the patients, but also is a huge help for the doctors as well.

“My particular case, because I’ve had so many surgeries that I have a lot of scar tissue. So, to be able to see my heart in VR they were able to tell how exactly how close my heart is to the scar tissue,” said Shane.

Until recently, this technology was used by surgeons to see their patient’s conditions and prepare for the surgery. This was the first time a patient was able to preview their surgery through Virtual Reality.

Shane is rehabbing very well after the procedure.