Loren Marion III Named Peoria Police Chief

Loren Marion III, who had been interim Peoria police chief for nine months, was officially named chief Wednesday.

City Manager Patrick Urich announced Marion’s hiring during a news conference at City Hall. Marion’s salary is $165,000.

“When you start your career, at least I haven’t met any police officer yet that said, ‘Hey, I’m going to be chief someday,” Marion said. “You don’t go into it thinking that, you just want to do your job.”

Marion, 49, began his career with the Peoria Police Department in October 1995. He has worked in patrol, the Community Area Target Team, the Street Crimes Unit, the Vice and Narcotics Unit and the Target Offender Unit. He has also been task force officer with the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Marion takes over the department under tough budget times. The night before his official hiring the Peoria City Council approved a recommendation to leave 16 vacancies in the department unfilled as a way to alleviate a budget deficit.

“We’re going to continue to do the best we can. We have great men and women who work in the department and will continue to provide excellent service and we’ll make adjustments as we need to,” Marion said.

Marion says the rank-and-file will not see any major changes as he officially becomes chief but, “The department will have stability in that somebody else isn’t going to be coming in shortly and changing things around or whatever.”

Marion says police-community relations will be one of his top priorities as police chief.

“Dialogue is key, continued dialogue,” Marion said. “And we’re going to go back and look more at the community policing model and see what more we can do. We’re doing so much in the community. Another part of it is, (publicizing) all that we’re doing in the community.”

Marion said another priority will be the mental and physical wellness of his officers.

Marion is a third generation police officer. His grandfather, Frank Smith, was the police chief of Bellevue and his father, Loren Marion, Jr., was with the Peoria Police Department 30 years, retiring as a patrol officer in 2009.