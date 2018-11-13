Lowpoint Man Identified As Crash Victim

The victim of a fatal crash on Spring Bay Road has been identified.

Emergency crews were called to the 1200 block of Spring Bay Road in East Peoria just after 1:30 a.m. Saturday for a single vehicle accident.

Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says 28-year-old Nathanial Hughes, of Lowpoint, was found several yards from his vehicle after losing control and rolling it several times. He was the lone occupant of the vehicle.

Hughes was transported to OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in critical condition, and pronounced dead at the hospital just before midnight Saturday.

Harwood says that Hughes suffered multiple blunt force and internal injuries. There will not be an autopsy. Toxicology tests are pending.