Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean and many more duet with Ronnie Milsap on star-studded new album

Riser House/SonyLuke Bryan, Jason Aldean, Dolly Parton, George Strait, and Little Big Town are just some of the big names who’ll be joining Ronnie Milsap on his new album, The Duets, which comes out January 18.

Kacey Musgraves teams up with the Country Music Hall of Famer on his #1 from 1981, “No Getting Over Me,” while Willie Nelson joins him on “A Woman’s Love.” Both of those tracks are available to stream or download now.

The album also includes what are likely the last recordings by two late performers: Montgomery Gentry’s Troy Gentry and Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Leon Russell.

Here’s the complete track listing for Ronnie Milsap: The Duets:

“Southern Boys and Detroit Wheels” featuring Billy Gibbons

“Stranger in My House” featuring Luke Bryan

“Smokey Mountain Rain” featuring Dolly Parton

“Prisoner of the Highway” featuring Jason Aldean

“A Woman’s Love” featuring Willie Nelson

“Happy Happy Birthday” featuring Lucy Angel

“No Getting Over Me” featuring Kacey Musgraves

“Lost in the Fifties” featuring Little Big Town

“Houston Solution” featuring George Strait

“What a Woman Can Mean to a Man” featuring Jessie Key

“Misery Loves Company” featuring Leon Russell

“You’re Nobody” featuring Steven Curtis Chapman

“Shakey Ground” featuring Montgomery Gentry

