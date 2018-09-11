Luke Bryan notches 21st #1 single with “Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset”

Capitol NashvilleWhen Luke Bryan serves as host tonight during the grand opening of his new bar, Luke’s 32 Bridge Food + Drink, he’ll have another reason to celebrate as he recently notched his 21st #1 single with “Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset.”

Penned by Zach Crowell, Ryan Hurd and Chase McGill, “Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset” is the third single and third consecutive #1 song from Luke’s 2017 album, What Makes You Country.

“These guys knocked it out of the park,” Luke says in a statement. “You hear that title and so much of it just sticks with you. They painted so many wonderful pictures of youth and young love. This is one of my most favorite songs I’ve ever recorded!”

The CMA Entertainer of the Year nominee is set to take the stage for a special performance at his bar Monday evening, where he’ll surely perform his latest hit as well as previous chart toppers “Most People Are Good” and “Light It Up.” The festivities begin at 6:30 p.m. tonight outside the bar at 301 Broadway in Downtown Nashville.