Luke Bryan shares heartfelt message on wife’s birthday

ABC/Image Group LALuke Bryan is celebrating his wife Caroline‘s 39th birthday today with a family ski trip. But before the Bryan family hit the slopes, the country singer shared a heartfelt message on social media for her big day.

“This picture sums up your amazing personality. Thank you for handling everything our crazy life throws at us. Thank you for the way you love me and our children. You always put everyone else first. I love you to the moon and back. Happy birthday!!!!”

Luke married Caroline in 2006. The couple have two sons together, Bo and Tate. They also took in their nephew Til and nieces Jordan and Kris after the kids’ parents passed away.