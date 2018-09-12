Luke Bryan treats 30,000 fans to a free show as he opens his new Nashville honky tonk

ABC RadioThirty thousand fans crowded the streets of Music City Monday night for Luke Bryan’s free concert celebrating the opening of his new bar and restaurant on Lower Broadway in downtown Nashville.

His 90-minute set outside Luke’s 32 Bridge Food + Drink included several surprises, starting with co-writer Ryan Hurd joining him to sing his 21st #1 hit, “Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset.” Luke’s pal Cole Swindell also appeared onstage to perform his hit, “Ain’t Worth the Whiskey,” before the two teamed up for Tim McGraw’s “Where the Green Grass Grows.”

Earlier in the day, Luke and his wife Caroline cut an oversize camouflage ribbon to officially christen Luke’s 32 Bridge Food + Drink. Luke’s place is located next to Jason Aldean’s Kitchen + Rooftop Bar and across the way from Blake Shelton’s Ole Red honky tonk.

