‘Luke Cage’ star Mike Colter joins Hilary Swank in thriller ‘Fatale’

ABC/Jeff Niera(LOS ANGELES) — The upcoming murder mystery Fatale, starring Hilary Swank, has just added one of Marvel’s finest to its cast.According to BlackFilm.com, Luke Cage actor Mike Colter has been tapped to star alongside Swank in the film. The two previously worked together in Million Dollar Baby, in which Swank received her second Best Actress Oscar in 2004.

The film centers on a married man who is tricked into a murder scheme by a seductive female police detective, played by Swank. Colter is set to play the friend to the married man.

This is the latest project for Colter who, in addition to playing the titular character in Luke Cage, also stars in Skin, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival last week.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.