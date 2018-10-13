Luke Combs, Jon Pardi, and Kip Moore book Sin City during rodeo time

ABC/Randy HolmesLuke Combs, Jon Pardi, and Kip Moore are headed to Las Vegas for the rodeo.

All three are set to play the third annual Boots on the Boulevard event at The Cosmopolitan Las Vegas while the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo is in town.

The shows will take place at The Chelsea inside The Cosmopolitan, with Luke taking the stage on December 14, and Jon and Kip playing on the 15th.

The guys won’t be the only country music game in town, however. Reba McEntire and Brooks & Dunn will continue their Together in Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace while the rodeo is taking place.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Something to Be Proud Of: Blake Shelton to host all-star Opry fundraiser for Troy Gentry Foundation Listen now: Justin Moore pays tribute to “The Ones That Didn’t Make It Back Home” Jon Pardi premieres new “Night Shift” video before tonight’s Texas rivalry on ESPN Hangin’ out and “Hangin’ On”: How Chris Young helped some lucky fans have the time of their lives WATCH: Thomas Rhett gets personal and Morgan Evans has a surprise in this week’s episode of The Set List Carrie, Kane, Taylor, & FGL Made The American Music Awards 2018 – Winner’s List
Comments