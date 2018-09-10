Luke Combs will headline arenas in 2019 on the Beer Never Broke My Heart Tour

Columbia NashvilleLuke Combs will launch his first-ever headlining arena tour January 31 in Birmingham, Alabama. The “Hurricane” hitmaker’s trek will be called the Beer Never Broke My Heart Tour, named after an as-yet unreleased song that’s a concert favorite.

Luke’s labelmates LANCO will join him, as well as newcomer Jameson Rodgers. The dates stretch into the spring, with the tour wrapping up May 12 at Colorado’s legendary Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

Here’s the complete itinerary for Luke Combs’ Beer Never Broke My Heart Tour, with tickets going on sale on Friday, September 14:

1/31 — Birmingham, AL, Legacy Arena at the BJCC

2/1 — Huntington, WV, Big Sandy Superstore Arena

2/2 — Greensboro, NC, Greensboro Coliseum Complex

2/7 — Wichita, KS, INTRUST Bank Arena

2/8 — North Little Rock, AR, Verizon Arena

2/9 — Baton Rouge, LA, Raising Cane’s River Center

2/14 — Greenville, SC, Bon Secours Wellness Arena

2/15 — Knoxville, TN, Thompson-Boling Arena

2/16 — Evansville, IN, Ford Center

2/21 — Hershey, PA, Giant Center

2/22 — Columbus, OH, Schottenstein Center

2/23 — Charlottesville, VA, John Paul Jones Arena

2/28 — New York, NY, Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom

3/1 — Bangor, ME, Cross Insurance Center

3/2 — Worcester, MA, DCU Center

3/8 — Tupelo, MS, BancorpSouth Arena

3/9 — Orange Beach, AL, Amphitheatre at the Wharf

3/28 — London, ON, Budweiser Garden

3/29 — Oshawa, ON, Tribute Communities Center

3/30 — Kingston, ON, Leon’s Centre

4/11 — Duluth, MN, AMSOIL Arena

4/12 — Moline, IL, TaxSlayer Center

4/13 — Saginaw, MI, Dow Event Center

4/25 — Green Bay, WI, Resch Center

4/26 — La Crosse, WI, La Crosse Center

5/10 — Tulsa, OK, BOK Center

5/11 — Omaha, NE, CHI Health Center Omaha

5/12 — Morrison, CO, Red Rocks Amphitheatre

