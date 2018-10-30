Luke’s Bryan’s back at work on “American Idol,” after wrapping his What Makes You Country Tour

ABC/Ida Mae AstuteThe numbers are in, after Luke Bryan wrapped up his tour Friday night in Detroit: In 2018, the four-time Entertainer of the Year played for 1.5 million fans.

Friday night’s concert at Detroit’s Ford Field was the thirteenth stadium stop on the What Makes You Country Tour, and the third time Luke’s wrapped up his touring year in the Motor City.

Now, the Georgia native turns his full attention to the new season of American Idol, which he’s shooting now. You can catch him Tuesday morning with fellow Idol judges Lionel Richie and Katy Perry on the syndicated show Live with Kelly and Ryan, which follows Good Morning America on most ABC stations.

