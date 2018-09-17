Mac and Cheese Candy Cane?

Happy Monday ya’ll. Well we’re less than 100 days from Christmas, and we just saw the first new Christmas candy of the season. And it’s . . . um . . . well . . . a company called “Archie McPhee” that makes quote, “strange and amazing things” just started selling Mac and Cheese-flavored candy canes! Say what?! Yeah that’s right, Cheese-flavored yellow and white striped candy. Cool? If you’re interested, you can get a six pack of them for $5 at Archie McPhee.com. I may just have to order some just to say, . . .“Yeah I have some of those on my tree.” Wonder how they taste? (And Mac and Cheese isn’t the only weird flavor they have. They also have rotisserie chicken flavored candy canes, pickle candy canes and even clam flavored canes!)