We’re less than 100 days from Christmas, and we just saw the first new Christmas candy of the season. And it’s . . . um . . . well . . .

A company called Archie McPhee that makes, quote, “strange and amazing things” just started selling mac and cheese-flavored candy canes. That’s right. Cheese-flavored yellow- and white-striped candy. Cool?

If you’re interested, you can get a six pack of them for $5 at Archie McPhee.com.