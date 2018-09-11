Mama Bear Alert: How would you react ?!?!?!

Man oh man this pisses me off.  Why do internet trolls still think it’s OK to bully anyone they want online including family of celebrities and even the celebrities themselves?

After posting a smiling picture of her kids heading back to school earlier this week, former Beverly Hills 90210 actress Tori Spelling got some comments she never expected, including Instagram trolls shaming her children.

“School officially began today for my 4 older kiddos,” Spelling wrote.  “This marks the first year that they’ll all be in the same school at the same time. You know what that means? For one year and one year only ONLY 1 drop off= Happy Mom.”

The post shows four happy kids in t-shirts, shorts and backpacks ready to head to school.  But after a few commenters called attention to the children’s clothes and even their appearance and weight, Spelling decided to speak up in the comments section.

Kids should never ever be bullied, especially by adults.  Too bad we do not enforce laws against cyber bullying yet… maybe then these keyboard cowards would shut their yaps!

How would you react if this were your kids???  <3 Jaymie

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

A Guy Got His Marriage Proposal Into the New “Spider-Man” Video Game. . But His Girlfriend Dumped Him Right Before It Came Out A Company Owner Stole $1.5 Million Worth of Lobsters to Sell on the Lobster Black Market The haters lit up the Internet last night whining about CARRIE UNDERWOOD’s new Sunday Night Football theme song A Girl Won Homecoming Queen Then Kicked a Game-Winning Field Goal What the Hell Caused This Woman to Grow a Ton of Black Hairs on Her Tongue? RIP Burt Reynolds at 82 from a Heart Attack
Comments