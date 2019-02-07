Man Found In Peoria Home Died Of Gunshot Wound

A man found dead inside a West Bluff Peoria home was the victim of a shooting.

Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says an autopsy revealed Michael Shipley, 30, suffered a single gunshot wound above the waist and likely died instantly.

Public Information Officer Amy Dotson says police received a call around 8:16 p.m. Wednesday from a 911 caller who said he arrived at a friend’s house in the 900 block of West Thrush and noticed a door ajar.

Officers arrived to conduct a welfare check and located Shipley deceased inside the house.

Dotson said no suspect information is available.

The investigation continues.

