One man is recovering after being stabbed in the back.

It happened around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of S.Blaine Street in Peoria.

Details remain sketchy at this time, including the victim’s condition.

However, the Journal Star, quoting police, says the victim may have been stabbed in the former Blaine-Sumner Middle School parking lot.

No suspect information is available.

