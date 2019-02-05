Man Pleads Guilty To Filing False Abduction Report

The Mason County man who reported a false abduction report in December is sentenced to three years in prison.

News partner 25 News reports Michael Dutz, 18, pleaded guilty in Fulton County court to filing a false report and burglary.

Dutz triggered a statewide Amber Alert Dec. 15 when he claimed a 13-month-old was abducted from a Farmington gas station.

Dutz later admitted he made up the story to retaliate against people who robbed him during a drug deal that went bad.

Dutz has a projected parole date of June 16, 2020.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Prosecutors Subpoena President’s Inaugural Committee Peoria Police Investigating “Suspicious” Death Search For Missing Toddler Canceled Accused Waffle House Shooter Faces 17-Count Indictment Peoria’s Snow Fighters Become Pot Hole Fighters Update On Trefzger’s Fire
Comments