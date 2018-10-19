Manafort To Be Sentenced In February

(AP) – Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort has a February sentencing date on fraud charges after appearing in a Virginia courtroom in a green jail jumpsuit and a wheelchair for a post-trial hearing.

A judge on Friday set Feb. 8 for sentencing of Manafort, who was convicted of tax and bank fraud charges.

As expected, the judge also dismissed 10 remaining counts against Manafort that had deadlocked the jury at his trial earlier this year.

Manafort was wheeled in and out of the courtroom, wearing a jumpsuit that said “ALEXANDRIA INMATE.”

His lawyer, Kevin Downing, said Manafort is suffering “significant issues” with his health at the Alexandria jail, and he requested an expedited sentencing so that Manafort could be moved from the jail.

Manafort is now cooperating with prosecutors and that had been delaying his sentencing date. But Judge T.S. Ellis expressed concerns about any further delay of the sentencing.