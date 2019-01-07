Manual High Grad Killed In Quincy Shooting

(From 25 News) — A graduate of Peoria’s Manual High School was killed in a weekend shooting in Quincy.

53-year-old Dennis Green, of Quincy, who played basketball at Manual High School in the 1980’s, was killed Sunday morning in the 800 block of S. 13th Street.

Police responded to a house for a shots fired call around 3:45 a.m., finding Green on the front porch. He was shot at least once, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy is set for Monday in Bloomington.

Police said multiple shell casings were found at the scene. The shooting was not believed to be a random act.

Anyone with information is asked to call Quincy Regional Crime Stoppers at (217) 228-4474.