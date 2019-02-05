Maren Morris and Little Big Town book performance slots on Sunday’s Grammys

Courtesy of The Recording AcademyMaren Morris and Little Big Town are both set to sing on this Sunday’s Grammys.

“Couldn’t be more excited…” LBT tweeted, as both acts confirmed their performances on their socials.

Couldn’t be more excited – performing on the #Grammys Feb 10. Don’t Miss it pic.twitter.com/wcNijrS6uY — Little Big Town (@littlebigtown) February 4, 2019



So far, we don’t know what either will sing. LBT is nominated for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for “When Someone Stops Loving You,” but Maren could take home five trophies for three different songs.

First, Maren’s up for the all-genre Record of the Year and Best Pop/Duo Group Performance for “The Middle,” her collaboration with Zedd and Grey. She’s also nominated for Best Country Song and Best Country Duo/Group Performance for “Dear Hate” with Vince Gill.

Finally, she’s nominated for Best Country Solo Performance for “Mona Lisas and Mad Hatters” from the Elton John/Bernie Taupin tribute project, Restoration.

You can tune in to catch all the performances Sunday starting at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Both Dan + Shay and Kacey Musgraves have already been announced as performers.

