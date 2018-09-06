Mark Wahlberg, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Dolly Parton and more react to passing of Burt Reynolds

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Spike TV(HOLLYWOOD, FL) Celebrities took to social media Thursday to mourn the death of movie legend Burt Reynolds, who passed away in Jupiter, Florida at the age 82.

Stars like Mark Wahlberg, who co-starred with Reynolds in Boogie Nights, and Arnold Schwarzenegger, who considered Reynolds an inspiration, shared their thoughts, feelings and favorite anecdotes about the iconic actor.

Here are some of their reactions on Twitter:

Arnold Schwarzenegger — “Burt Reynolds was one of my heroes. He was a trailblazer. He showed the way to transition from being an athlete to being the highest paid actor, and he always inspired me. He also had a great sense of humor – check out his Tonight Show clips. My thoughts are with his family.”

Mark Wahlberg — “Rest in peace to a legend and a friend. #BurtReynolds”

Reba McEntire — “My good friend has started a new journey. Rest in my peace my friend. I’ll never forget the wonderful times we spent together. #BurtReynolds”

Dolly Parton (Reynolds’ co-star in Best Little Whorehouse in Texas) tweeted a photo of the two together in character, and wrote, “Oh how sad I am today along with Burt’s millions of fans around the world as we mourn one of my favorite leading men. I know we will always remember his funny laugh, that mischievous sparkle in his eyes, and his quirky sense of humor. You will always be my favorite sheriff, rest in peace my little buddy. I will always love you, Dolly.”

Lena Dunham — “Burt Reynolds, you are the glorious dictionary definition of a golden man. Thank you for spreading your glow.”

Billy Dee Williams — “Burt Reynolds was a friend of mine, sad to hear of his passing.”

Steve Harvey — “Very sad to hearing about the passing of Burt Reynolds. He was a great actor, a philanthropist and a pioneer of the cool mustache. Thank you, Burt. You will be missed.”

Michael Chiklis — “I owe my career, at least in part, to the great Burt Reynolds. Heartbroken to learn of his passing. He was one of a kind. A fun loving, charismatic talent who did many good deeds quietly, without personal expectation but rather out of the kindness of his extraordinary heart. RIP.”

Patton Oswalt — “Burt Reynolds & Clint Eastwood were fired from GUNSMOKE & RAWHIDE at the same time. Burt was told he couldn’t act and Clint his neck was too skinny. In the parking lot, Burt said to Clint, ‘I dunno what you’re gonna do, but I’m gonna take acting lessons.’ #RIPBurtReynolds“

Kevin Smith — “As THE movie star of my childhood, the Bandit stole our hearts for decades. I always loved how Burt Reynolds worked with his friends as often as he could and then showcased the fun of movie-making in the end credits of his flicks. He was true American icon. Hate to see him go…”

Richard Marx — “I met Burt Reynolds once in a video store in the ’90s before he did Boogie Nights. He was by himself and no one seemed to notice him. I said, ‘I just want to thank you for many hours of entertainment.’ He smiled so big and shook my hand and said, ‘You made my day. Thank you.’”

Ricky Gervais — “RIP Burt Reynolds. Seems his whole career was tongue in cheek. Always warm and funny.”

Josh Gad — “RIP to another legend. Grew up with my parents, my brothers and a worn out VHS copy of Cannon Ball Run, watched Deliverance on my first date with my wife (don’t ask) & revisit Boogie Nights every few months to marvel at his performance. A very great loss.”

And on Instagram:

Kate Hudson shared a throwback photo of herself as a child with mom Goldie Hawn and Reynolds, captioning it with the broken heart emoji.

Sylvester Stallone — “A sad day, my friend BURT REYNOLDS Has passed away. I remember him back in 1979, he always reminded me that I should’ve cast him as Colonel Trautman in FIRST BLOOD, I said that’s impossible, because you’re too expensive and too famous, and probably tougher than Rambo ! He laughed, He had a great sense of humor and I enjoyed his company so much… RIP”

