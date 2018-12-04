Mason County Duck Hunters Encounter Tornado

Three Mason County duck hunters can laugh about it now, and really even during the event, but they survived being in close proximity to one of the several tornadoes that moved through Central Illinois Saturday.

A picture posted on social media has gone viral. The photo depicts Jace Pedigo of Havana holding up ducks the trio successfully bagged with the tornado in the background. A video was also posted on Facebook by fellow hunter Matt Stroub of Havana.

Video courtesy Matt Stroub Facebook (Viewer discretion advised for language)

This was one of the coolest but scariest things I’ve been around. #ducknado Posted by Matt Stroub on Saturday, December 1, 2018

Pedigo say he and his hunting buddies decided hunkering down in their duck blind in a local marsh was the safest place to be.

“It was pretty cool, but then it came across the levee we kind of realized (the tornado) was getting a lot closer than we wanted to,” Pedigo said. “Our hearts started pounding a little bit. I was kind of spooky then.”

“Where we where we had to walk 300 to 400 feet through waist-deep water to get back to our four wheelers to even get back to the shop where our trucks were parked,” said Levi Sarff of Manito, who was also part of the hunting group.

“We as a group decided we have to stay here, we can’t get out, and hopefully it goes around us, and it did,” Sarff said.

While the tornado was in plain sight is when Pedigo stood up, ducks in hand, and posed for the now infamous photo.

“I just kind of figured friends (would see the photo),” Pedigo said. “I never really thought it would go viral like that.”

With their close encounter behind them, do the hunters believe they would try their luck again if they knew bad weather was in the offing?

“(With) the hunting as good at is has been, I don’t know, I might take my chances,” Pedigo said.