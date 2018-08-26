Mass Shooting at a Video Game Tournament in Jacksonville

There was a mass shooting with multiple fatalities today according to Jacksonville, Florida, Sheriff’s Office, with multiple fatalities at a downtown shopping-dining complex on Sunday and urged people to stay far away from the area.

The shooting took place during a Madden 19 Tournament at the GLHF Game Bar, according to the Twitter of CompLexity Gaming, one of the event organizers.

