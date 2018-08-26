Mass Shooting at a Video Game Tournament in Jacksonville

There was a mass shooting with multiple fatalities today according to Jacksonville, Florida, Sheriff’s Office, with multiple fatalities at a downtown shopping-dining complex on Sunday and urged people to stay far away from the area.

Mass shooting at the Jacksonville Landing. Stay far away from the area. The area is not safe at this time. STAY AWAY #TheLandingMassShooting — Jax Sheriff’s Office (@JSOPIO) August 26, 2018

The shooting took place during a Madden 19 Tournament at the GLHF Game Bar, according to the Twitter of CompLexity Gaming, one of the event organizers.