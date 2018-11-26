Matt Damon and Jason Momoa to host ‘SNL’ in December

L-R: Jason Momoa, Luciana Damon, Matt Damon and Lisa Bonet; Todd Williamson/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — Jason Bourne and Aquaman are heading to NBC’s Studio 8H next month when Matt Damon and Jason Momoa host Saturday Night Live.

NBC revealed the news Monday in a tweet that shows Momoa will host December 8 and Damon on December 15.  Musical guests will be Mumford & Sons and Miley Cyrus with Mark Ronson, respectively.

Damon brought down the house on the September 29 edition of SNL when he appeared unannounced in the cold open as then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Actress Claire Foy, currently starring in The Girls in the Spider’s Web, has already been announced as the host of December 1 episode, with musical guest Anderson.Paak.

Jason Momoa’s Aquaman opens nationally December 21.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved. 

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

‘Hamilton’s’ Lin-Manuel Miranda getting star on Hollywood Walk of Fame Alec Baldwin pleads not guilty in parking space assault case ‘The Lion King’ trailer sets new Disney record Ellen Pompeo praised for criticizing video crew for lack of diversity John C. Reilly says ‘Ralph Breaks the Internet’ is the movie we need right now Watch now: First trailer debuts for ‘Stan & Ollie,’ film about comedy duo Laurel & Hardy
Comments