Medicare Scam Alert

If a phone call is received claiming there is a danger of being cut off from Medicare, hang up and call the Better Business Bureau.

Unsolicited phone calls claiming to be Medicare representatives are asking for personal information such as social security numbers, health insurance information, and banking information.

The BBB will not call for information they already have. They will send a letter if contact is needed.

President and CEO Jessica Tharp said “We can help you identify if the call you received is legitimate or not.”

If they are trying to sell a product such as a back brace, do not accept the product. Medicare will not call you in an attempt to sell a product.

If a product is received in the mail, Tharp advised to refuse the delivery, have it returned, and keep a record of who sent it.

Tharp said “We haven’t heard about it locally, but we want to warn people.”

For more information click HERE or call the Better Business Bureau at (309) 688-5124.