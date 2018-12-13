Metamora Police Chief Relieved Of Duty, Placed On Leave

(From 25 News)–The Metamora Police Department has been under the microscope a lot in the last couple months.

The village of less than 4,000 caused a stir when they decided to look into the cost of maintaining their K-9 unit, Oz. The K-9 had been acquired through a series of gifts and donations. They ultimately decided to keep Officer Oz.

Now less than two months later, it’s the Police Chief that is being let go. Chief Mike Todd served in Metamora for over a dozen years as Chief. Last week, Mayor Ken Maurer says the board notified Todd he would be placed on paid administrative leave, effective immediately. The Mayor would not explain why Chief Todd was placed on leave.

Since the village looked into the budget of the K-9 unit, several complaints about the Police Department have been shared. An anonymous resident told us there has been an issue with police ticketing practices, like creating speed traps and ticketing offenders 2 miles per hour over the limit.

Mayor Maurer and Chief Todd declined an interview. Maurer said he can’t speak about the topic until next board meeting when official action will be taken. The next village board meeting is Tuesday at 7 at Metamora Village Hall.

Sergeant Tim Ford, the K-9 handler, is the most tenured officer on the force and will take over as acting Police Chief.