Officials from Midwest Food Bank say the Salvation Army has made its first request for food boxes to help North Carolina families affected by Hurricane Florence.

Semi loads of family food boxes will depart from locations in Peoria and Bloomington-Normal Thursday and Friday. Each load will contain about 1,000 family food boxes. Each family food box can feed a family of four for four to five days.

More than 1,200 roads are still reported closed in North Carolina alone. Flood waters need to travel through coastal river networks before reaching the Atlantic Ocean. Those rivers are not expected to crest until this weekend, meaning more roads may close.

“We are thankful to have this window of opportunity while the flooding is still ongoing,” said Midwest Food Bank Director of Operations Mike Hoffman. “This is the beginning of a long-term effort.”

Midwest Food Bank is planning to build more family food boxes at its distribution center in Normal Sept. 20 from 9-11 a.m.

Those wishing to help with the cost of food for the boxes and fuel to deliver them may do so online or send donations to Midwest Food Bank, 2031 Warehouse Road, Normal, IL 61761.

The post Midwest Food Bank Relief Food Headed To North Carolina appeared first on 1470 WMBD.