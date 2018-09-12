Miranda Lambert invites you to catch the Idyllwind, as her clothing line goes nationwide

Boot BarnIf you’d like to dress like Miranda Lambert, now all you have to do is go to your local Boot Barn.

Miranda’s new clothing line — called Idyllwind – Fueled by Miranda Lambert — is now available at all of the retailer’s 233 stores in the United States. Boot Barn originally launched the collection of apparel, accessories and cowboy boots with a series of trunk shows during last year’s holiday season.

“Idyllwind is a true expression of my style, created for the everyday girl who is also a bada**,” Miranda says in a statement.

She goes on: “A brand based on being who you are and being comfortable in your skin and celebrating yourself whatever your size or age. Created around comfortable, affordable, great fitting clothes and boots that I call my trusties.”

“I am very excited to work with the Boot Barn team,” she adds, “and continue our amazing journey to building this brand together.”

You can also check out Miranda’s collection online at BootBarn.com.

Next up musically for Miranda, she’s set to release a new Pistol Annies record with Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley sometime this fall.

