Miss Philippines, Catriona Gray, crowned Miss Universe

LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA/AFP/Getty Images(BANGKOK) — Miss Philippines, Catriona Gray, has been crowned the new Miss Universe. The 24-year-old Australia native beat out 93 contestants on Sunday night to take the title. She took the crown held by the outgoing Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters.

The event took place at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand aired on Fox and was hosted once again by Steve Harvey and model Ashley Graham. It was the 67th time the pageant has been staged.

Catriona, who works as a teacher’s assistant and is an HIV/AIDS advocate at Love Yourself PH, according to her Miss Universe biography, studied at the Berklee College of Music in Boston and holds a masters certificate in music theory.

Miss South Africa Tamaryn Green came in second, while Miss Venezuela Sthefany Gutiérrez placed third.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.