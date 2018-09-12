Mitch Daniels Tabbed As Washington Day Banquet Speaker

The current president of Purdue University and former governor of Indiana, Mitch Daniels, will speak in Peoria.

Daniels will be the featured speaker during the Creve Coeur Club’s George Washington Day Banquet Feb. 25 at the Peoria Civic Center.

Daniels’ commitment to visit Peoria for the event was sparked by Tom Spurgeon, Purdue University Board of Trustees member and long-time Peoria business personality and Bradley University President Gary Roberts, who worked with Daniels during his time as dean of the Indiana University School of Law in Indianapolis.

Daniels has been president of Purdue University since 2013. He served as governor of Indiana from 2005 to 2013. Daniels has served as chief political advisor and a liaison to President Ronald Reagan and was director of the U.S. Office of Management and Budget under President George W. Bush.

To purchase tickets call 309-672-2267 or contact info@crevecoeurclub.org.

