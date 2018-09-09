(From 25 News) – The Peoria Area Food bank is looking for volunteers for its next “Mobile Food Pantry” is estimated to serve around 500 individuals.

The food bank held the first mobile version of the pantry last month and, after calculations, found they served 133 households with 493 individuals in 90 minutes.

Organizers says the numbers show the need for food in the area over by the old Kroger in Madison Park Plaza, so they plan to take the mobile pantry back there, and to the east bluff, at least once a month.

The next mobile food pantry will be from 10am-12pm Monday, Sept. 10 at the former Madison Park Kroger.

“The purpose of the mobile pantry is to get nutritious food out to individuals who have limited transportation and limited options of obtaining the food they need to have a wholesome diet for them and their families,” said pantry Manager Wayne Cannon.

Jeanette Wennmacher, an Agency Relations Specialist said, “We’re trying to infuse a healthier lifestyle for low-income people as well. Because of their finanical situation it’s hard for them to even choose to eat healthy.”

Officials say 8-10 volunteers are needed to help run the event and there are no specific requirements for those interested in helping the cause.

Information on the mobile food pantry and to volunteer can be found HERE. (www.peoriafoodbank.org)

The post Mobile Food Pantry Volunteers Needed appeared first on 1470 WMBD.