Methodist College is hitting the streets with a new Mobile Outreach Learning Lab for Integrative Education called MOLLIE.

MOLLIE will allow nursing, health science, social work students to expand on their programs and give them more hands on experience on providing healthcare and social wellness services to their community.

The goals of the mobile lab is to provide health services to areas in which healthcare is a challenge. Currently with 700 students on board, MOLLIE will also allow students more experience in different areas they may not get to work with on a day to day basis.

“We know that there are under served communities in our area. As a matter of fact, even with the amount of health care facilities we have in our area, we’re still a medically under served community. So we want to make sure we focus first on our own backyard.” said Dr. Staci Wolfe, Methodist College Chair of Social Work.

The vehicle was formerly a mobile mammography unit and is now being re-modeled to better fit the intentions of nursing and social services. Sound proof rooms will be installed for private appointments and assesments, as well as clinic office space.

MOLLIE is aiming to hit the streets this spring. Although there is just one vehicle right now, Wolfe’s hopes of another one is high.

“My dream as a social worker is I think we should have an entire fleet of these and just go out, because rural communities are really struggling with finding health providers and especially at a level that they need them,” Wolfe said.

MOLLIE is funded by the Telligen Foundation and the UnityPoint-Methodist-Proctor Foundation.

The post MOLLIE To Hit The Streets Soon appeared first on 1470 WMBD.