Monday TV Reminders

• “Monday Night Football” at 8:15 p.m. Eastern on ESPN. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Pittsburgh Steelers.

• The 27th season premiere of “Dancing with the Stars” at 7:00 p.m. on ABC. The cast includes John Schneider, DeMarcus Ware, R&B singer Tinashe, “Facts of Life” star Nancy McKeon, and “Harry Potter” actress Evanna Lynch.

• The 15th season premiere of “The Voice” at 7:00 p.m. on NBC. Jennifer Hudson and Kelly Clarkson join Blake and Adam as the judges this season.

• The 12th season premiere of “The Big Bang Theory” at 7:00 p.m. on CBS.

• The second season premiere of “Young Sheldon” at 7:30 p.m. on CBS.

• The second season premiere of “The Resident” at 7:00 p.m. on Fox.

• The documentary special “Jane Fonda in Five Acts” at 7:00 p.m. on HBO.

• The series premiere of the “Magnum P.I.” remake at 8:00 p.m. on CBS. Jay Hernandez is Magnum and British actress Perdita Weeks plays an athletic, female version of Higgins.

• The third season premiere of “Bull” at 9:00 p.m. on CBS.

• The second season premiere of “The Good Doctor” at 9:00 p.m. on ABC.

• The series premiere of “Manifest” at 9 p.m. on NBC. A sci-fi drama about a plane that mysteriously disappears mid-flight and lands five years later for the rest of the world, while only a few hours have passed for the passengers on board.

• The series premiere of “Bravo’s Play by Play” at 9 p.m. on Bravo. Jerry O’Connell and three other panelists cover pop culture in the format of “SportsCenter”.