Morgan Evans invites Kelsea Ballerini to “Dance with Me” on debut album

NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 06: Morgan Evans (L) and Kelsea Ballerini attend the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT)

Warner Music NashvilleMorgan Evans‘ full-length debut album will include a duet with his wife, Kelsea Ballerini, on a song he wrote for her called, “Dance with Me.”

The Aussie singer’s U.S. debut is titled Things That We Drink To, named after a song he wrote after the sudden loss of the manager who discovered him, Rob Potts.

“I wrote it with Chris DeStefano and Josh Osborne,” Morgan explains. “And we had a session the day of Rob’s memorial here in Nashville. And so there was nothing else on any of our minds. We all knew him, and we wrote this song about missing someone and losing someone.”

Chris also produced Morgan’s record, and incredibly, the two played every instrument you hear on the project.

The track “Day Drunk” will be Morgan’s follow-up to his chart-topping debut single, “Kiss Somebody.”

Here’s the complete track listing for Morgan Evans’ Things That We Drink To, which arrives October 12:

“American”

“Kiss Somebody”

“I Do”

“Song for the Summer”

“Dance with Me” (featuring Kelsea Ballerini)

“Me on You”

“Things That We Drink To”

“We Dream”

“Everything Changes”

“Young Again”

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.