Morton Chamber Of Commerce Alerts A Phone Scam

The Morton Chamber of Commerce has alerted the community of a phone scam they received.

The Chamber says a caller claims to be from Sport Media and is working with the local high school for a project.

The number, (469) 310-4955, is listed from Dallas, Texas.

Morton officials say the Litchfield Chamber of Commerce also received such a call, claiming to be from Sports Media, soliciting funds for their high school’s athletics program.

According to the Morton Chamber of Commerce, Sports Media has an “F” rating with the Better Business Bureau.

Officials say anyone who receives such a call from that number should report it to the Better Business Bureau.