Morton School Board Cites ‘Inappropriate Relationship’, Reassigns Band Director

(From 25 News) — Morton High School Band Director Jeff Neavor has been reassigned.

Neavor directed the award-winning marching band for 18 years.

The director’s position is posted online as open, leaving parents and students wondering what happened.

Tonight, the Morton School Board announced that Neavor was reassigned because of “an inappropriate relationship with an employee whom he was a supervisor to.” The actions fall in violation of the school board’s policy.

The President of the Morton Teacher’s Union said in a statement that they have a “pending arbitration” set with the school district related to Neavor’s removal as Morton’s band director.

Tony Feleccia also adds that the union is disheartened by the district’s actions, but are also hopeful that they can reach an agreement.