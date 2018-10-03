Mother Of Bartonville Boy Killed In Fire Sues Village

The mother of a four-year-old Bartonville boy killed in a house fire has filed a wrongful death suit against the Village of Bartonville.

John Bankes III died in the fire July 17 in the 300 block of Buena Vista Street.

The lawsuit, filed Sept. 18 by Javeyln McGrane, claims it took a total of 12 minutes for Bartonville fire fighters to get to their fire station and arrive at the house after receiving the inital call at 11:41 a.m. The suit also claims firefighters from Peoria Station 4 in South Peoria would have arrived at the scene in eight minutes, had they been called.

News partner 25 News reports the village, in response to a Freedom of Information Act request in August, said the assistant fire chief arrived on scene at 11:48 a.m., with Engine 1 arriving one minute later.

The lawsuit states the fire started after the boy’s father stepped outside to walk the dog, leaving his son asleep on the couch. It took about 17 minutes, according to the suit, for the house to burn down.

The Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office is continuing its investigation into the cause of the fire.

