Motorcyclist Life-Flighted After Mower Falls Off Trailer

(From 25 News) –A 60-year-old Canton man was life-flighted to OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria after a mower fell off a trailer Sunday night.

Peoria County Sheriff Brian Asbell said 72-year-old William Landon of Trivoli was driving eastbound on Farmington Road, about a quarter-mile east of Trivoli, around 6:30 p.m. when the riding lawnmower came off and struck the motorcycle driver.

The Canton man’s condition is unknown at this time.

Landon was cited for hauling unsafe equipment.

