Move over, Brad Paisley and Simon Cowell: Carrie Underwood’s 3-year-old steals the show at the unveiling of her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty ImagesBrad Paisley and Simon Cowell both turned out to praise Carrie Underwood on Thursday, at the unveiling of her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. But it was Carrie’s three-year-old Isaiah — dressed in black vest, bow tie and jeans — who stole the show.

“We were having the worst American Idol season…ever…,” Simon explained, recalling the first time he heard Carrie sing. “The whole show was in what I call grey and white… And then [she] walks in and sings ‘I Can’t Make You Love Me’ and the show turned into full color.”

Brad compared Carrie to another icon, remembering his first trip to London as an artist.

“I got into a taxicab…and the driver…said ‘What do you do?’…I said, ‘Oh, I’m a country…singer…’”

“I said, ‘Do you like that?’” Brad continued, “And he said, ‘I don’t know. I like Dolly Parton.’”

“Well, Carrie…is really, in many ways, this generation’s Dolly — the person the world looks at as Miss Country Music.”

Carrie’s star is near the Capitol building in L.A. — something that awakened Brad’s sense of humor.

“I think of the artists that’ll be in here recording…that are gonna walk out here one night — drunk — and throw up on the star of one of the most important artists we will ever have in our format,” he joked.

“How does a girl from Checotah, Oklahoma end up with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame?” Carrie asked as she accepted the honor. “I will tell you how: belief.”

Carrie tearfully thanked her parents and her husband Mike Fisher, before turning her attention to her son.

“Isaiah Michael, I love you so much! You’re the best thing we ever did… I’m proud of you and I believe in you too.”

