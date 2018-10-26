For some of us it has become a tradition and everyone has to have that movie or movies that they MUST watch on Halloween. The streaming service FandangoNow polled 1,000 people to determine the most popular movies to watch on Halloween. Not surprisingly, a lot of them aren’t actually scary because, you know, the kids 🙂

Here’s the Top 10:

1. “Hocus Pocus” (1983)

2. “The Nightmare Before Christmas” (1993)

3. “Beetlejuice” (1988)

4. “It” (2017)

5. “Halloween” (1978)

6. “The Shining” (1980)

7. “A Quiet Place” (2018)

8. “Edward Scissorhands” (1990)

9. “Psycho” (1960)

10. “Practical Magic” (1998)