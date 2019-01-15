Multiple Vehicle Crash Shuts Down Part Of I-74

Illinois State Police Troopers were on the scene of a multiple vehicle crash on I-74 westbound, near mile marker 79, in Peoria County Tuesday morning.

News partner 25 News reporting that one state trooper was taken to a local hospital with a suspected injury.

Westbound lanes were closed at Kickapoo and eastbound lanes were closed at Brimfield. The Illinois State

Police urged motorists to use caution in the area, leave extra time for travel, and utilize alternate routes if possible.

There was no current anticipated time frame for re-opening of lanes.