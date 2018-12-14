Mural Brings Awareness For Animals At Northwoods Mall

The Peoria Humane Society, Northwoods Mall and local artist Jean Filson have teamed up to promote compassion and humane treatment of animals.

They have created an interactive mural of wings that invites people to stand in front of the piece to become part of the art.

Filson says after hearing about the project, she got to work on a design.

“You know, I saw it. And, I knew that I really wanted to do this. It’s right up my alley,” Filson said.

Kitty Yanko, with the Peoria Humane Society, says the mural encompasses the Humane Society’s core values of respect, responsibility, peace, and kindness towards animals.

Located in the upper level of Northwoods Mall, near ‘The Room Place’, the mural features a pair of wings covering animals below.

“The wings are basically protecting the animals. There’s sort of a night and day, good and bad theme going on in the background,” Filson said.

She hopes the mural will inspire people to protect and help animals in need, like those in the PCAPS Shelter.

Adoptable pets, food, pictures in front of the mural and entertainment will be part of an unveiling on Saturday, December 15 from 2-5 p.m.