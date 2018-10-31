Murder Charge Added Against Princeville Man

One of two men arrested in connection with the deaths of a Bradley University professor and her husband now faces a murder charge.

Matthew Roberts, 20, of Princeville had been booked on charges of concealment of a homicidal death and obstructing justice.

Peoria County Sheriff Brian Asbell said further interviews with the two men determined Roberts was more involved in the slayings than first believed.

Roberts is expected to appear in court Wednesday for a bond hearing.

Jose Ramirez, 21, is charged with two counts of murder and is being held on $3 million bond.

Ramirez confessed to killing his parents, Susan Brill de Ramirez and Antonio Ramirez Barron in the family’s Princeville home.

During a bond hearing Tuesday, prosecutor Dave Kenny said Ramirez approached his parents while they were sleeping, sprayed pepper spray and stabbed his father in the stomach and the neck. Ramirez then stabbed his mother in the stomach and the neck after she woke up.

Ramirez then admitted wrapping the bodies in a tent and a tarp, loaded them into his father’s SUV and dumped them in a waterway.

The bodies of Brill de Ramirez and Ramirez Barron were found Tuesday afternoon off the Route 78 Spoon River bridge in Peoria County just north of Laura.

Ramirez had called authorities late Sunday night claiming he went to his parents house for a visit and his parents were not home despite their vehicles parked at the house.

Kenny says the parents’ bloody bed linens were removed and thrown in a trash bin. Kenny said it’s unlikely the linens will be recovered because they have already been taken to the county landfill. A knife has not been recovered.

The couple was last seen at work at Bradley University Thursday. Peoria County Sheriff Brian Asbell, during a news conference Monday, said it was believed the killings had taken place early Friday morning.

Peoria County State’s Attorney Jerry Brady has said the slayings may have occurred anywhere from during the day Friday to early Saturday morning.