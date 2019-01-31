Music in Peoria Heights.

The grand opening of Betty Jayne Brimmer Center for the Performing Arts is scheduled for 3-11 p.m. Feb. 2.

Spring Bay native, Kim Blickenstaff has plans for Peoria Heights and this event is just the beginning.

The building on Kelly Avenue was previously the former Peoria Heights Public Library.

“It has great acoustics, it’s a wonderful mid-century modern building,

and it was just sort of left there for years. And now it is going to be a center of attention for the heights,” Blickenstaff said.

Saturday’s event will be a bluegrass festival with several bands lined up. Tickets for the event are $50.

Blickenstaff is hopeful for the future of the performing arts center.

“We’re going to make it a center of attention for performing arts, for venues, for amateurs, professionals, for locals, and for other people,” Blickenstaff said.

Peoria Heights holds childhood nostalgia for Blickenstaff, which has inspired him to add more to the community.

“I’ve always loved the Heights. I spent a lot of time there when I was growing up. It’s the perfect place to invest,” Blickenstaff said.

The Village Board has already approved Blickenstaff for two more Peoria Heights properties he plans on transforming.