Naked Alleged Burglar Arrested In Sen. Dave Koehler’s Yard

On a rainy Saturday morning, State Senator Dave Koehler had a strange encounter.

A naked man, who allegedly stole a T.V. from one of Koehler’s neighbors, was arrested while changing clothes in a trailer in Koehler’s yard.

Koehler said the man knocked on the side door to his East Bluff Peoria house, which was “very unusual”.

“People usually come to our front door,” Koehler said. “He was shivering, cold, and he had a cut-off t-shirt on and he wanted a jacket.”

Koehler gave the man a sweatshirt and a jacket to change into.

“He was looking rather spaced out. So, I suggested maybe he should go to the Salvation Army,” Koelher said.

When the man asked to change in the trailer in the backyard, Koehler said yes, then he would drive the man to the Salvation Army.

But, Koehler and his wife thought the man may need help. After calling ERS, they suggested Koehler should call the police.

Upon arrival, police discovered a television next to Koelher’s truck that did not belong to him.

“He had been ID’d as having burglarized someone’s house a few blocks down,” Koehler said. Police identified the man as Chad Barnett, 30. Koehler said Barnett had no idea where he was.

After police arrested the man in the trailer, “when they brought him out, he had taken my jacket and tied around his waist and he had no shirt on,” Koehler said.

Koehler said the situation was alarming, and that he and his wife were sad for the man.