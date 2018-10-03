NATIONAL EMERGENCY ALERT TEST MESSAGE ON MOBILE PHONES AT 1:18 P.M. TODAY

Watch for an emergency alert test message on your cell phone.

It’s the first nationwide test for a wireless phone emergency alert. It will be sent at 1:18 p.m. TODAY.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency says it’ll sound like an Amber Alert or flood warning. The subject will read: “Presidential Alert.”

The text will say: “THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed.”

A test on radio and TV will happen two minutes later.

