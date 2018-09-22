(From 25 News)–A group of National Guard Soldiers returned to Peoria Thursday night after serving in North Carolina for the last week. Governor Bruce Rauner sent two units from Illinois to aid in Hurricane relief.

Five soldiers from Peoria flew on a CH-47 Chinook helicopter to Tennessee last Thursday before then flying to North Carolina after the storm hit.

Sergeant Kyle Schneider said, “They had no access to any food or water or supplies. Most of the electricity was out. So they had no way to get supplies or any kind of medical aid.” The pilot, Chief Warrant Officer Jason Lillie, landed the helicopter in baseball fields, football fields, and shopping centers. “We landed in a Wilmington shopping center and brought about over ten thousand pounds of food and water to resupply the hospital,” Lillie said.

He went on to add that it took anywhere from ten to thirty minutes to unload the helicopter, without the aid of a fork lift or machinery. Locals and soldiers pitched in to help unload each helicopter making for a speedy process.

Lillie exclaimed, “A lot of time is sacrificed away from friends and family. You kind of put your life on hold a lot. I’m very proud of this unit.” Both men noticed how grateful and excited the victims were to see them.

There is no word from the Governor about sending more National Guard relief in the near future.

The post National Guard Returns To Peoria After Hurricane Relief appeared first on 1470 WMBD.