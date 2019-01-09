Need A Haircut?

Last year, Arby’s ran a promotion where a tattoo shop in California gave people FREE Arby’s tattoos. This MIGHT be even uglier.

KFC is temporarily dropping the price of their Famous Bowls to $3, and to promote it, they’re giving out . . . free BOWL HAIR CUTS.

They’re doing it at one barber shop in Brooklyn on Thursday, where people can get a free Three Stooges haircut if they want one. Umm . . . I wouldn’t expect long lines 🙂